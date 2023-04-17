A 4x4 that was flipped over in an iconic scene in James Bond film ‘ Spectre ’ is up for auction. The Land Rover Defender SVX was seen being taken out by 007 in the 2015 film directed by Sam Mendes .

In the snowy scene, Daniel Craig’s Bond uses a damaged plane to take out Spectre henchmen and rescue actress Léa Seydoux’s Madeleine Swann character. The vehicle is one of seven surviving examples of the SVX, also known as the ‘Bigfoot’, which were used in filming.

But unlike some that were only used for basic motion shots or even static elements, this particular Defender was a true stunt filming car. The model was fitted with hydraulics to ensure it flipped at the right moment upon collision with Bond’s aircraft.

Its successful performance left the chassis bent with just 16 miles on the odometer. The damage was subsequently fully repaired at a cost of £45,000, which included works to make the car one of the few UK-registered road-legal original Spectre film vehicles.

Having previously been used overseas, the car was officially registered with the DVLA in April 2021. It comes with just 177 kilometres on the clock.

The Land Rover is being auctioned by Collection Cars , who say there is no formal estimate, but anticipate it selling in excess of £150,000.

Land Rover Defender SVX: Equipment and features

This Defender SVX features a raft of modifications as seen in the film, including a roof-mounted luggage rack, an external roll cage, a gloss black front grille and an external air filter snorkel. It is finished in Santorini Black over a black leather-trimmed interior with Recaro seats.

Enhancements also include LED roof lights, a bonnet-mounted rope, and a WARN Zeon 10-S electric winch. Inside, the car features figure-hugging Recaro Sportster CS seats with four-point TRS harnesses.

The vehicle is one of seven surviving examples of the SVX  also known as the Bigfoot  which were used in filming. Unlike some that were only used for basic motion shots or even static elements, this particular Defender was a true stunt filming car.

It rides on 16-inch ‘Beadlock’ alloys shod in 37-inch Maxxis Trepador off-road tyres.The SVX features a Lifeline fire extinguisher system, and a footwell mounted fire extinguisher.