Labour has promised to abolish the House of Lords if ever elected to the UK government. The party, who confirmed these plans to the BBC, has promised a “new, reformed upper chamber” to take its place.

Leader Sir Keir Starmer wants to bring an end to the current system stripping future politicians of the power to grant peerages. He criticised the Conservative Party for handing peerages to “lackeys” and “donors”.

The House of Lords is the second chamber of the UK Parliament dealing with examining bills, questioning government action and investigating public policy. Sir Keir stated its need for reform as the public “have lost faith in the ability of politicians and politics to bring about change.”

The House of Lords has faced criticism over the years for worries that the scope of its membership is getting excessive with 784 sitting members currently. Aspects of the planned system that Labour wish to introduce, such as its size and composition, are to be decided during a consultation.

A system, which party officials have described as “new” and “reformed”, will see members voted in by the public and not by politicians. It is said to remain as a place which scrutinises and amends new laws, but will not act to form new governments or set budgets.