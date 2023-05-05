The King joined the Prince and Princess of Wales to greet well-wishers on the Mall on the eve of the coronation. Charles, William and Kate made the surprise appearance to the delight of huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

The trio took time to shake hands with members of the public as people cheered, took selfies and sang God Save the King. Earlier, the King took part in a final coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey.

The King went to one side of The Mall while William and Kate went to another to greet well-wishers. One woman told Charles “Love you Charlie” while others passed on their congratulations to him.

Kate and William posed for selfies with fans, while Kate even appeared to join a fan in a video call before also speaking on another fan’s phone before handing it back.

