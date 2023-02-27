The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is to meet with King Charles III today. The meeting comes as part of her visit to the UK to meet with prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Ms von der Leyen is visiting the prime minister for talks about the Northern Ireland Protocol. Both sides are close to agreeing changes to the protocol which would be seen as an enhancement of the Brexit deal.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace confirmed the engagement saying: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

Ms von der Leyen has been in her role since 2019. She was previously the German federal minister of defence from 2013 to 2019.

Politicians have raised concern over the involvement of the King in the schedule of the day- particularly as he has yet to be coronated. Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle said: “I do not know how a thought of involving the King could pass somebody’s mind and reach it to their mouth before they realise that this is a very very unwise policy to choose because it has constitutional implications.”

