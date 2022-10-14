Emmerdale has celebrated their National Television Award win and 50th anniversary with none other than King Charles III after he heaped praise on the show in a specially recorded message.

After entertaining viewers for half a century, Emmerdale fought off tough competition to win in the serial drama category. The long-standing soap was first broadcast in 1972 offering a window into day-to-day life of Yorkshire folk.

But surpassing the accolade was the moment host, Joel Dummet, surprised the soap cast with heartfelt words from the King duringThursday’s (October 13) ceremony.

King Charles started his pre-recorded speech by jokingly admitting he’s “so old” he remembers when Emmerdale went under the name Emmerdale Farm.

He said:“It is a testament to all the hard work of its production team that it has since become such an important British institution and a major British export with hundreds of thousands of fans from Scandinavia to New Zealand, all keen to follow the fortunes of what is left of the Sugdens and their new neighbours.

“What makes Emmerdale so special is that it has kept true to the vision of its original writer, Kevin Laffan, who wanted to demonstrate that farming is not just a job – it’s a whole way of life. On a daily basis, Emmerdale continues to depict what life is really like for those who work the land and protect our precious countryside. It also stresses brilliantly something that concerns me greatly: the long-term sustainability of the way we produce our food.

King Charles III on the environment

King Charles III was just 21-years-old when he delivered his first speech about the environment. Since then, the 73-year-old monarch has highlighted the threats of plastic waste, chemicals dumped into rivers, lakes and seas, and air pollution from industry, vehicles and planes.

He added: “I’m also heartened by the production team’s efforts off screen. Their ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030 has already made Emmerdale one of the first British programmes to be awarded Albert certification, recognising its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its production process and to create content that stresses the importance of establishing a sustainable future.

“So it is only right that the National Television Awards acknowledge the enormous contribution Emmerdale has made and I hope those watching will join me in sending a warmest congratulations on its 50th anniversary. And wishing it an equally successful future.”