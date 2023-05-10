As the world tuned in to watch the coronation of King Charles on Saturday May 6, social media was abuzz over a viral video showing ‘the grim reaper’ inside Westminster Abbey. The video showed a hooded figure walking through Westminster Abbey carrying a rod.

The video left social media users questioning who the figure was, with one Twitter user saying: “Anyone else just notice the grim reaper at Westminster Abbey?” Another said: “Why is the grim reaper at the coronation?!”

Westminster Abbey has now identified the mysterious figure as a verger, a member of the abbey community who assists with religious services but who is not a member of the clergy. A verger is sometimes seen carrying a rod before a bishop or dean as a symbol of office.

The ‘Grim Reaper’, as seen during the King’s coronation ceremony (Photo: BBC)

