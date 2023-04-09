Katie Price’s ex-husband and the father of two of her children, Kieran Hayler, has been arrested on suspicion of committing a gun offence and child neglect. Hayler is the father of Jett and Bunny.

Katie and Kieran were married for eight years from 2013 to 2021, when their messy divorce was finalised. Aside from the two children he shares with Price, he also has another child, Apollo, from another relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police told the Mirror: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and child neglect. He has been taken into custody for questioning. We will not be commenting further."

A neighbour told a national newspaper: “It was very dramatic, a police van and car suddenly turned up on the driveway of their home. We later heard it involved a gun which was quite frightening."

Most Popular

Apollo is Hayler’s youngest, a one-year-old whom he shares with Michelle Penticost. Price dodged a potential jail sentence in June last year and was given a community order and told to pay £1,500 costs at Lewes Crown Court after pleading guilty to breaching a restraining order against Ms Penticost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad