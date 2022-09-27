JD Wetherspoons has announced its going to sell 32 pubs across England.

CBRE and Savills will market the 32 properties, which contain a combination of freehold and leasehold units. The venues are being considered for sale individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.

The hospitality chain, which operates 800 pubs across the UK, has previously warned that it could lose up to £30m after recently investing into staff wages and repairs, according to The Caterer .

Paul Breen, Director at Savills commented: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market.

“These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale.

"This is a commercial decision. We understand that customers and staff will be disappointed with it. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold."

Where are the 32 JD Wetherspoons pubs up for sale across England?

JD Wetherspoons will put 32 pubs across England on the market. Here is the entire list of pubs to be sold:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller’s Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel’s Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesborough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler’s Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield