Bobby Brazier’s recent win for Rising Star at the National Television Awards in London on Tuesday, September 5 has been slightly overshadowed by his grandmother after she slammed Jeff Brazier.

The NTAs celebrate the brightest and best of the small screen, and Bobby was nominated and subsequently won the award for Rising Star due to his role as Freddie Slater on BBC One soap EastEnders.

It is one of three awards that the BBC One soap scooped up on the night and Bobby’s dad, Jeff, was in tears as his 20-year-old son went up on stage to collect the award, and thanked Jeff during his speech.

However, Bobby’s grandmother, Jackiey, who is the mother of the late Jade Goody who died aged 27 in 2009 following a battle with cancer - was also at the event after buying herself a ticket to be in the audience.

Jade’s mother, who also featured in the show that propelled her daughter to fame, is a proud grandmother to both Bobby and 19-year-old Freddie, who Jade welcomed during her two-year romance with Jeff. But she doesn’t seem too fond of him.