ITV’s The Voice UK 2022: How to watch the semi finals

The Voice UK continues this weekend where three acts from each team sing it out for a place in the final. Coaches Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and Will.i.am can pick only one contestant to take to the finale.

In the last episode, the remaining ten contestants on each team faced the Callbacks - a brand new segment where teammates are pitted against one another in a sing-off. The coaches were joined by superstar guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur.

With ten whittled down to just three, the remaining hopefuls will compete once again for their coaches approval, this time for a chance to make it through to the final four. Here’s everything you need to know about the Voice UK semi-finals.

How to watch ITV’s The Voice UK semi-finals?

Most Popular

The Voice UK semi-finals will be broadcast on Saturday (October 22) from 8pm on ITV. If you are unable to watch the series live, you have the chance to catch up via the ITVHub.

The on-demand streaming platform will update with new episodes of The Voice UK after the television broadcast finishes - the service also gives you the opportunity to watch all past episodes.

The Voice UK 2022 semi-finalists

Team Will

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Voice UK semi-finals are on this Saturday

Noeva (31-year-old from London)

Rain Castillo (22-year-old from Liverpool)

Naoimi Johnson (26-year-old from Bristol)

Team Olly

Shaka (27-year-old from Leicester)

Marc Halls (35-year-old from Essex)

David Adeogun (20-year-old from London)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Anne-Marie

Triniboi Joocie (32-year-old from London)

Mark Howard (27-year-old from Nottingham)

Kai Benjamin (18-year-old from Cornwall)

Team Tom

Anthonia Edwards (25-year-old from London)

Jake of Diamonds (28-year-old from Herefordshire)

Rachel Modest (45-year-old from Chesterfield)

Advertisement Hide Ad

How does The Voice UK work?

The show starts with the familiar audition stage where contestants sing on stage in front of an audience and the four judges have their backs to the singer. If one of the judges is impressed by the singer’s talent, they can choose to press a red button and their chair will swivel around.

If just one judge has turned around during the song, the contestant is automatically allocated to their team, but if more than one judge has turned around, each coach will try to convince the singer to join their team.

Occasionally, none of the judges turn around, meaning the auditionee will leave the show at the audition stage. Following blind auditions, a new segment called ‘The Callbacks’ has been added where the singers within each team battle it out for a spot in the semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the knockouts, team members will compete against each other, although this time they will each sing different songs. The final round is broadcast live and sees each member of the judges’ teams compete to be crowned victorious.

Who are this year’s The Voice UK judges?

Anne-Marie returns for her second stint on the show after replacing former judge Meghan Trainor. The 31-year-old popstar won in her debut series as coach to scottish-singer Craig Eddie.

Tom Jones and Will.i.am are the longest serving judges having arrived in the ITV show’s first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Jones

The Welsh-singer was born in 1940 and has emmased 36 Top 40 hits.

In a career spanning nearly six-decades, the 82-year-old joined the show in its inaugural season but decided to step away for a year in 2016.

Olly Murs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Murs launched himself into pop culture stardom after achieving runner-up on the X Factor in 2009.

His self-titled debut sold more than 600,000 copies and became certified double platinum by BPI. He joined the judges panel in 2018.

Will-i-am

Will.i.am rose to fame as a part of the American group Black Eyed Peas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since going solo, the 47-year-old has released four albums and produced or co-written for artists such as Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, and Britney Spears