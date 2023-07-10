News you can trust since 1952
 ITV have been quick to dismiss any rumours that This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary & Alison Hammond have a ‘strained’ relationship, saying the pair ‘rub along quite nicely’

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 10th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read

ITV has addressed the rumours surrounding This Morning hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond. Reports have emerged that the pair have a ‘strained relationship’ but the broadcaster has branded the claims as ‘nonsense’.

However, a source said: “Alison and Dermot got off to a tricky start, they had very different levels of experience and came from totally different places but they then did start to rub along quite nicely.

“Recently though things have become strained and it is worrying the bosses, they fear that this couple they put together which they had hoped would carry the show through the tough times it is enduring may have to present apart a bit more.”

The claims come months after reports first emerged that former This Morning host Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were ‘barely speaking’ off camera. After Schofield stepped down, Holly took a break with Dermot and Alison stepping in.

    Speaking to Metro.co.uk, an ITV spokesperson said: “Alison, Dermot and Holly are all valued members of the This Morning family and all enjoy working together on the show, as well as having friendships outside of the show.”

    This comes after ITV reportedly looking to ‘lock in’ Alison on a deal that could see her pocket a £500,000 salary. The broadcaster is said to be looking at game show projects and light entertainment options for the 48-year-old.

    Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This MorningAlison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on This Morning
    An insider shared: “ITV bosses want to cut a new deal with Alison. They are seriously worried about Holly talking to the BBC and fear she could be next.”

