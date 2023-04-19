News you can trust since 1952
How rich is King Charles? - Net worth and everything you need to know about his wealth ahead of the coronation

King Charles is set to be officially crowned in his coronation ceremony next month, but just how rich is the monarch and what is his net worth?

By Sam Johnson
Published 19th Apr 2023, 20:49 BST- 1 min read

King Charles became the UK monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in September last year. To mark his ascension to the throne, Charles will be officially crowned King in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The coronation will be the first in the UK since 1953, when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne. It will also include a coronation concert as well as an additional UK bank holiday.

King Charles has residences in some of the UK’s most lavish buildings, including Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle - but how rich is King Charles? Here is everything you need to know about King Charles’ wealth.

How rich is King Charles?

    The Sunday Times estimates that King Charles is worth around £600m. This means the monarch’s net worth is significantly more than that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who had an estimated net worth of £370m, according to The Sunday Times.

    Before he was King, Charles generated personal income through his ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which has now been passed down to Prince William. According to The Times, King Charles made around £212m from the Duchy between 2011-2022.

    King Charles’ two other sources of income include Sandringham and Balmoral Castle. The Times valued Sandringham’s net worth at £244m and Balmoral’s at £209m.

    King Charles rents out the property previously gifted to his motherKing Charles rents out the property previously gifted to his mother
    Members of the royal family also generate money through their own private wealth or investment, including money through inheritance. As a result, Charles reportedly inherited much of the Queen’s near £400m fortune after her death.

