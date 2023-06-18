Detectives have named four people who were found dead in a flat in London after a “tragic incident” on Friday (June 16). Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, police have named two children and two adults as victims and their next of kin have been informed.

Metropolication police were called on Friday (June 16) to concerns for the welfare of the occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow. Officers attended the location a short time later and forced entry to the premises. But tragically, they found the bodies of four people inside the house.

Whilst formal identification is yet to take place, they are believed to be Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three. All four are thought to be related.

The Met’s investigation is led by homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime Command.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate. Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”

“Our investigation is at an early stage, and the situation remains that we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

“We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible.”

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, local policing commander for west London, said: "I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond. I am also aware that this incident will be particularly upsetting for children, and I ask people to please be responsible about what they post on social media, including not naming or speculating as to the names of those who’ve died.

“There will be additional police officers in the area across the weekend, I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers.”