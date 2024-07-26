Home crowds improve a team or athletes’ chances of winning by 62%

Top-flight footballers are 28% more likely to win with their fans cheering them on. | Lee McLean/SWNS

A home crowd improves a team or athletes’ chances of winning by 62 per cent, according to a team of statisticians.

They looked at more than 30 years of results across 25 different sports, tournaments and events to determine how much home crowds help performance - revealing a significant advantage.

Top-flight footballers are 28 per cent more likely to win with their fans cheering them on, while of the home nations, the England football team benefit most - with the Three Lions' chances increasing by 24.5 per cent.

When it comes to rugby, Ireland’s national teams’ home advantage spurs them on to the degree of 16.9 per cent.

And the England cricket team are 8.7 per cent more likely to win at home than they are away across all formats of the sport.

A home crowd at the Olympics generally will increase athletes medal chances by nearly five per cent, with beach volleyball (17 per cent), triathlon (10 per cent) and judo (9 per cent) contestants, more likely to secure gold in an event on home soil.

The research was commissioned by Team GB sponsor NatWest, to launch its Travel Reward Credit Card, which offers one per cent back in rewards on travel spend at home and abroad.

Sports and exercise psychologist, Dr Andrea Furst, said: “In my experience, working with athletes across a variety of sports and at different levels, one element consistently stands out - the profound influence of fans encouraging athletes to challenge their limits.

“In an arena of fine margins, supporters giving their all in cheering on an athlete often triggers a surge in athletes' determination and can create that crucial extra per cent.

“This comprehensive study highlights the psychological dynamic between athletes and their supportive spectators and reinforces both the importance of fan engagement and the influence they will have about successes in this summer of sport."

The analysis followed a survey, of 2,000 sports fans by the bank, which found they will spend an average of £116,188 supporting their home team and athletes over a lifetime.

With 53 per cent willing to spend more than £1,000 annually on travel alone to see clubs in action.

Fans sacrifice for the love of the game

Fans will start saving more than two years in advance to attend a big sporting event abroad and are prepared to borrow up to £1,750 to follow their favourite teams and athletes overseas.

While five days of annual leave are given up to cheer them on, with those who travel clocking up an average of more than 250 miles a month to witness the action in person.

It also emerged 19 per cent would choose to attend a big sporting event like the Olympics or the Euros as a ‘big holiday’ for the year.

And 60 per cent would even consider putting their wedding on hold to save up and attend a major sporting event.

For those not travelling to the action, money spent on food and drinks at the pub (19 per cent), merchandise (17 per cent) and TV streaming subscriptions (14 per cent), are their biggest outgoings.

While this summer, two thirds of fans will consider attending a special viewing party to cheer on their heroes, with 76 per cent expecting to watch the action at the pub.

Laura Kenny, Olympian and NatWest Team GB ambassador, who is also currently the most successful female Team GB Olympian of all time, said: “Fans have always been at the heart of my journey, with their ongoing support and backing in the toughest of moments.

“When you are presented with the feeling of a whole nation being behind you, it provides the sheer determination to push harder than you ever have before.

“The journey to the Olympics is demanding and filled with lots of highs and lows, but with the motivation from fans support to help you succeed, you feel you are supported and encouraged every step of the way.”

