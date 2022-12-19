More than 30 people were injured - 11 seriously - when a holiday jet experienced severe turbulence at 36,000 feet. The Hawaiian Airlines flight was headed to Honolulu, Hawaii, from Phoenix in Arizona, when it hit turbulence.

A video filmed shortly after landing shows the cabin in disarray, with debris strewn across the aisle and passengers wearing oxygen masks. Cabin crew are also heard on the loudspeaker requesting the help of medical personnel onboard to help with the injured.

Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said 20 people were taken to hospital. Additional footage shows many people being attended to by ambulance paramedics at the airport.

The incident happened 30 minutes prior to landing and was said to be a "rare pocket" of turbulence at about 36,000 ft. The airline tweeted: "HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence and landed safely in HNL at 10:50 a.m. today.

"Medical care was provided to several guests and crewmembers at the airport for minor injuries while some were swiftly transported to local hospitals for further care. We are supporting all affected passengers & employees and are continuing to monitor the situation."

