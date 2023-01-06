Ahead of the release of Prince Harry’s autobiography titled Spare, the Duke of Sussex is set to sit-down in an exclusive interview on national TV. It comes just days after explosive excerpts of the book were leaked online.

Harry has made allegations of assault towards his brother, Prince William, who he says “knocked him to the floor” and left him with back injuries. A confrontation the prince says was motivated by comments made by the Prince of Wales about Harry’s wife Meghan Markle.

Further revelations have been made through the book leaks ranging from how the prince lost his virginity, as well as the number of Taliban members he killed during his army service in Afghanistan.

Ahead of the book’s release, Prince Harry is set to tell his side of the story in an exclusive interview with ITV ’s News At Ten presenter Tom Bradby. Clips of the 90-minute-long chat have been posted to social media , showing the 38-year-old discussing his relationship with the Royal Family and whether both sides can reconcile.

He can be heard telling Mr Bradby he “wants [his] father and brother back” as well as addressing allegations of the Royals briefing national press. The Duke also says he doesn’t know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”.

Here is everything you need to know about Harry: The Interview. Including the date and time it is set to air on ITV and how to watch its trailer.

Harry: The Interview - TV channel, date and time it airs

Prince Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby is scheduled to broadcast on ITV . It will air at 9pm on Sunday (January 8).

A separate sit-down interview with CBS News’ Anderson Cooper will also be broadcast in the US on the same date. Snippets of the American media outlet show the Duke of Sussex admitting he feels betrayed by Buckingham Palace.

How to watch the trailer to Harry: The Interview

Brief clips and trailers have been released by ITV in the lead-up to Harry: The Interview hitting small screens this weekend. They can be viewed on the ITV website , and have been posted on the national broadcaster’s social media accounts.