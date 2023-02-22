Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have responded to a South Park episode which appears to depict the couple touring the world. The episode of the cartoon shows the couple travelling around the globe to promote Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’.

Two characters in the episode bear a striking resemblance to Harry and Meghan. They are referred to in the episode as the Prince and Princess of Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple are shown jetting around the world in an effort to get people to stop paying attention to them. Coupled with this, both are holding signs which read ‘stop looking at us’ and ‘we want our privacy.’

The episode, titled ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’, sees the couple move to South Park, Colorado and move into the house opposite Kyle Broflovski, one of the show’s main characters. One of the further examples of the show keeping to the theme of the episode is when the Prince of Canada is seen in the street playing a drum kit. When he notices people looking at him, he shouts: “Hey you! What you looking at? You ever heard of privacy?”

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the couple has given a response to reports they are to sue the creators of the show. They reportedly told The Guardian : “It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

Following the release of their Netflix documentary back in December, the couple’s press secretary issued a statement in response to reports they wanted a more private life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their press secretary said: "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.

meghan and harry