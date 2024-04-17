Grand National: Gran realises she has won bet in hilarious video
A video shows the hilarious moment a racing-mad grandmother found out she had won a bet on the Grand National.
In the footage, recorded by her granddaughter Maisie Stanford, 27, Margaret Harding, 88, can be heard getting the news she had won over the phone. In shock that she had picked the winner, Margaret, of Northampton, East Midlands, says: "Crikey! I can't believe it!” on the call. Margaret then excitedly calls her friends to tell them she had won.
The retired receptionist follows horse racing, often placing bets on the horses and giving her family advice on how to place their bets. She had placed the bet on I Am Maximus, ridden by Paul Townend, who took the spoils in Aintree’s showcase race on April 13. She bet £5 and took home £35.
Maisie said: "All the family ask her for tips on betting on the horses including me. I won £20 from asking her the week before. She loves to read up in the newspaper about the latest stats and odds and races and she often does pick a winner. She got my aunty to go to the local bookies and put a bet on her. She bet £5 and won approximately £35.”