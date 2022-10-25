Gordon Ramsey, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex are set to make their much-anticipated reunion on the small screen. The trio will return to ITV.

Getting back behind the wheel of their beloved RV, the boys are preparing themselves for an epic odyssey across Andalusia and Galicia in Spain. An incredible adventure awaits that will be full of spectacular food and plenty of pranks and laugh-out-loud moments.

A teaser provided by ITV shares a little information as to what viewers can expect of the trio’s trip to sunny Spain. It reads: “Gordon, Gino and Fred will once again be battling it out for supremacy in everything from driving to cooking, jamón tasting and flamenco dancing, to some of their most extreme high adrenaline activities yet. Bringing their very own brand of bromance and bickering in equal measure, expect more stunning locations, high octane surprises and above all, a determination to have the time of their lives in what looks set to be their most outrageous road trip yet.”

Katie Rawcliffe, who is ITV ’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, issued the following statement: “We can’t wait to get back on the road with the viewers’ favourite trio, Gordon, Gino and Fred, for another unmissable culinary adventure. We have a few surprises planned to ensure that this will be a trip to remember – Spain won’t know what has hit it!”

Most Popular

Gordon, Gino and Fred have already toured the likes of France, Italy, Morocco, Scotland, Lapland, Greece and the US. Alongside the release of the next adventure, fans of the series will be treated to two special episodes across the festive season. It will feature never-before-seen footage from all their past road trips.

Reacting to the announcement, Scottish chef Gordon Ramsey, who is renowned for television series such as Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares, could not hide his excitement of getting to head back out on the road with his two friends. He posted: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS! Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”.

Here is everything you need to know about Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! Such as when it is expected to air and how you can tune in.

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva Espana! release date and how to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV has confirmed that viewers will only have to wait a short while until they have the opportunity to tune in to the much-anticipated return of Gordon Ramsey, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Siriex. It is scheduled to broadcast in early 2023. An exact date of release is yet to be confirmed.