Kate Garraway has issued a career update as her husband Derek continues to battle long Covid since the start of the pandemic. The Good Morning Britain host has returned to her presenting role but continues to be open and share the everyday struggles she faces to care for Derek.

Derek Draper was taken into hospital in March 2020 after suffering from coronavirus and was there for more than a year. In 2021 it was announced he had returned home but still requires continued support and round-the-clock care as he still faces a “long and gruelling” fight to full health.

Kate Garraway has already given a glimpse of the on-going challenges in her ITV documentary titled Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek. However, in a new update she has informed fans she has written a book about the past three years and both the struggles and lessons she has learned.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “Hello everyone , so I have written a new book.. it’s called “The Strength of Love “ . I must admit it has been so tough to write but that’s because I have had to go into some of my darkest thoughts and experiences but I also wanted it to be a positive read for you too. I have so much to be thankful for and so many people have shared so much love with me and my family, and I really wanted to share something helpful back .

“This book is about Derek’s ongoing battle to take back control of his body and mind, the amazing people who have helped us along the way and how love in all its forms can pull you to the brink one moment, and lift you up the next.

“We are all learning how to deal with the vast multitude of changes we have experienced in recent times while trying to navigate through life the best way we can. I know I am far from alone in wrestling with these challenges, I just hope some of the lessons I have learnt will help you in your daily battles too, whatever they are.”

Kate also spoke on Loose Women last week to explain why she wanted to write another book after the success of The Power of Hope.

She said: "People have been very kind to say that I’ve been very resilient but I’ve actually had some very low times too. But I didn’t want to write a book about the low times, I wanted to get to a place where it could be really positive and share some of the things that I’ve learnt to get through it."

Kate Garraway has shared that she plans to take husband Derek on a trip to have pioneering treatment