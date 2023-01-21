A girl has won a lifetime payment of millions after a hospital wrongfully discharged her, leading to all four of her limbs being amputated. Judge Caspar Glyn KC at High Court London approved the fee, telling the family: “Money cannot bring who your daughter was back but it can secure her future”.

According to the Independent, the girl was taken to be assessed at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey after parents noticed symptoms of meningitis and sepsis. However, the hospital soon discharged, prescribing the girl a course of paracetamol.

Parents of the child rushed the girl back to the emergency department just fours hours later noting clear signs of a rash and fever. The hospital transferred the girl to the paediatric intensive care unit after diagnosing her with meningococcal sepsis.

After suffering multi-organ failure and requiring a skin graft, the infection started to spread. Eventually, the child has to undergo above-knee amputations of both legs and above-elbow amputations of her arms.

Following the traumatic event, the child’s parents decided to make a claim against Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, noting the procedure was avoidable if urgent care was provided. On Friday, the trust admitted liability at the High Court in London and had to settle on a total of £39 million which will be partially paid to the girl as a lump sum and the rest coming in instalments throughout the rest of her life.

The lawyer who represented the family, Deborah Nadel, said: "This child’s injuries and severe disabilities were completely avoidable with proper care. All the red flags for meningitis and sepsis were there for doctors to see.