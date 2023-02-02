Thorpe Park has released details of a brand new attraction that will be opening at the theme park this year. Thorpe Park shared the news yesterday (February 1) but warned thrill-seekers the new ghost train-themed ride will be a “terrifying experience like no other.”

The next generation ride which goes by the name ‘Ghost Train’ is due to open in spring. The Thorpe Park website describes the attraction as a ‘harrowing ride’ which will take thrill-seekers into the realms beneath Thorpe Park Resort.

“Depart the mortal world on a one-way ticket beyond the veil into darkness on Thorpe Park Resort’s newest ride experience – Ghost Train. But watch your tracks, death is always one step ahead,​​” the website explains.

Ghost Train will be one of the UK’s longest-ride experiences featuring live actors and multisensory effects. Thorpe Park warns that “there’s nothing virtual about this petrifying experience, so prepare to meet your maker as you come face-to-face with horrors that dwell within.”

The ride announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Alton Towers shared the details of their new The Curse at Alton Manor attraction also opening this spring.

Ghost Train will be the first new rollercoaster at Thorpe Park since the The Swarm made an appearance in 2012. Thorpe Park is due to reopen on March 24 this year with plenty of events already planned for the year ahead.