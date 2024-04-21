Gangs of young tearaways as young as nine wreak havoc in ‘warzone’ suburb

Footage of an alleged ‘joy-riding’ incident shows the ‘crashed’ car lodged next to a parked Nissan Juke before its three occupants get out and run away - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:39 BST
Frustrated residents say their once quiet suburb has been turned into a "warzone" by young tearaways.

The kids, some as young as nine, reportedly steal from shops, hit homes with eggs and steal cars for 'joyrides'. One group of youngsters allegedly stole a car and crashed into a parked Nissan Juke, demolishing the owner’s wall.

Locals from Wollescote, Stourbridge, West Midlands, say they can’t sleep and have had CCTV cameras installed to make sure their homes are safe.

Wollescote, Stourbridge, West Midlands

Kevin Smith, 69, said: “We were in the conservatory and we heard an enormous bang. There was a car wedged in the side of mine. It was pretty horrendous. Someone could have been killed. We sent the CCTV to the police. The police have got a lot of stuff that they can use, but there’s no feedback from it.”

Neighbourhood police sergeant Nichola Chester said: “We are conducting regular patrols, the shops tend to be where these groups of children come to create a bit of havoc. Where we have identified those involved they have also been issued with relevant anti-social behaviour notices.”

