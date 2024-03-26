Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ‘hilarious’ moment a dad falls off a wheelie bin and into bushes was captured on Ring doorbell footage. Matt Gentle, 40, was trying to change the batteries in two security cameras at his home when he climbed onto a wheelie bin and fell.

Delayed "ow"

Matt stands on the bin in an effort to reach the cameras but the bin, not being as strong as he initially believed, collapses. He falls forwards into the bushes, before looking around, helping himself up and giving a delayed “ow”.

Matt, a car sprayer from Croydon, South London, is a dad of two and says his wife and kids have enjoyed watching the footage of the fall which happened on March 12 at 7am.

His kids love watching it

Matt said: "It was hilarious - I climbed onto the bin that can't take my weight.

"I would have laughed so hard if I'd seen that.

"I'm too heavy to be standing on stuff like that - but you never learn. I do things like that all the time.