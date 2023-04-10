Paul O’Grady fans were reduced to tears last night after emotional tribute show, For The Love of Paul O’Grady, aired on ITV1. O’Grady, known for famous drag alter ego Lily Savage, died "unexpectedly but peacefully" on March 28 at the age of 67.

Following his time as Lily Savage, O’Grady went on to become a mainstream broadcast media star, with stints on daytime television while fronting many popular shows.

As a tribute to the lovable TV presenter, ITV aired For the Love of Paul O’Grady on Sunday night (April 9). The show looked back at O’Grady’s incredible career and featured interviews from the star’s close friends, including Carol Vorderman and Sally Lindsay.

In the last few minutes of the programme, viewers saw O’Grady, in a previous episode of For the Love of Dogs, say goodbye to viewers in a short clip to the camera. Fans flooded to Twitter to share their thoughts on the emotional finale.

One Twitter user said: "#Fortheloveofpaul tissues for tears of laughter and sadness from us all."

Viewers were left ‘bawling’ after a tribute show for Paul O’Grady aired on Sunday night

Another said: "Aww fantastic tribute to #PaulOGrady cried at the end then." A third added: "Bawling at the end of #ForTheLoveOfPaulOGrady. A great tribute show. He really will be missed. Such a genuine person."

Another fan claimed they knew the show would be ‘an emotional watch’ but did not expect to be reduced to tears by the finale. They tweeted: "I knew it would be an emotional watch but the end bit got me bawling."

Following O’Grady’s death last month, ITV announced the tribute show would air alongside the new series of Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs , which was filmed before the TV star passed away. The show is set at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in London.

Throughout the show’s 11 year history, O’Grady met a number of members of the Battersea staff to discuss the dogs in their care who come to the home as strays or because their owners can’t look after them anymore. Each episode follows the dog’s progress as they hope to find their forever home.

