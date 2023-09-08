Watch more videos on Shots!

A father and son have been jailed after sexually assaulting two girls on separate occasions. Terrence Brown, 60, was found guilty of 11 sexual offences, including inappropriately touching the victims and showing them cartoon pornography.

His son, Lee Brown, 21, previously admitted sexually assaulting the girls, including oral rape, was jailed for four years and four months. Meanwhile, Terrence, of Great Sankey, was sentenced to six years and six months.

Liverpool Crown Court heard police received reports that Terence had sexually abused two girls in Warrington between 2017 and 2021. The victims disclosed his son had also sexually assaulted them between 2017 and 2018 during the investigation.

Cheshire Constabulary said the duo had abused the girls separately and were not aware of each other’s crimes.

In an interview, Terrence denied all allegations of sexual touching. His son Lee admitted abusing the girls and claimed he did so because he was curious.

Following the conclusion of the case, Detective Constable Irene Cadman, who led the investigation into Lee, said: This is a horrific situation in which two young girls were subjected to horrendous abuse on separate occasions by a father and son.

“I would like to recognise the bravery of the victims who, in the case of Terrence, were put through the stress of a trial after he failed to show accountability for his actions. Now, both Lee and Terrence are facing time behind bars and I hope the conclusion of this case helps bring some closure for the victims.”

Detective Constable Cameron Mackay, who led the investigation into Terrence, added: “I welcome the sentences handed to Lee and Terrence, which are reflective of their actions against the victims.

Lee and Terrence Brown, both of Freshwater Close, Great Sankey, have been sentenced to a total of more than 10 years for numerous sexual offences.

“Again, I would like to recognise the bravery that the victims have shown and I hope that this case encourages other victims of sexual offences to come forward. We treat all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously and we will always do our best to ensure offenders are brought to justice.”