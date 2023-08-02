Heartbroken friends and family of a missing British hiker have released video recorded by the missing man to help identify who he was with. Chemical engineer Aidan Roche, 29, was hiking in Switzerland but fell out of contact on June 22.

An experienced trekker and camper, Aiden was last heard from while in the Grindelwald area on the 12th day of a two-week trip. His relatives and friends have now shared videos in the hope that someone can identify the other people with Aidan.

A fundraiser set up to help with the ongoing search has already raised more than £30,000. Brother Connor Roche, 32, said: "We’re all missing Aidan so much - we just need him to come home.

"The hardest thing that me and my family are dealing with is the unknown. You can’t help but imagine the worst of things sometimes - especially with it being this long since he went missing.

"But then you feel guilty for imagining those things. Right now we just need more information - anything that can help us find him and bring him home."

Connor and Aidan’s other brother Niall, 31, have walked the trail he was last seen on several times. His campervan was found at a campsite and has now been returned to the UK.

Teacher Beth Taylor, 26, a friend of Aidan, is sharing the videos on her TikTok. She said: "This is awful - we all just need to know what has happened to him.

"He’d never just disappear like this. There isn’t a day goes by normally without him making contact with friends and family - sharing pictures or videos. We’re part of a massive group of really close friends - he wouldn’t just randomly go missing.

"All of us absolutely adore him. He’s got the biggest heart. He’d do anything for anyone. I know he would have spoken to the girl sitting near him in the video, and the people walking towards him. We’re just hoping that someone can identify them and give us a new lead."

It is believed Aidan, from Middlesbrough, was walking back to his caravan near the village of Grindelvald after visiting a glacier on June 22.

Friends and family began messaging each other after a few days of not hearing from him, then created a group chat because they were so worried. None of them have heard from Aidan, said to be about 6ft2in and 13st, since an hour after he sent these videos.

Beth said: "Nothing adds up - apparently his van was left unlocked - nothing stolen - that’s not like him at all. Not knowing is so hard. You swing between despair and hope. I’m just putting all my energy into finding answers. We just need him to come home."

Aidan’s parents Carole and Tony Roche added: "We’d like to thank the Swiss police and mountain rescue for the amazing job they’re doing. They’ve been fantastic through the entire ordeal and have kept us updated every day with their operations and plans for future searches."

And Connor said: "Sharing the link to the GoFundMe, and the news articles and social media posts, anything like that is a massive help and hopefully will bring some new information to us. I’d like to thank everyone who has shared links and donated to the fund so far.