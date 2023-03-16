News you can trust since 1952
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, weather, previous winners & how to watch Formula 1’s return to Jeddah

F1 fans await the third Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as Red Bull look to make it two successive race wins

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 16th Mar 2023, 13:02 GMT- 2 min read

Formula One is set to return to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah street circuit this weekend as Red Bull look to continue their stellar start to the 2023/2024 championship. Fans will also be eager to see if Fernando Alonso and the Aston Martin team can rise to the challenge once again.

Last year, Charles Leclerc entered the race top of the drivers championship after a promising first round from Ferrari. Following a chaotic qualifying session which saw two red flags, Sergio Perez took his maiden F1 pole position ahead of the Monégasque.

However, it was his teammate and reigning drivers champion Max Verstappen who would go on to win the grand prix. Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc on lap 47 and held the Ferrari hopeful off til the chequered flag.

Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Formula One: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: F1 schedule

    Thursday

    • 2:30pm: Drivers’ Press Conference

    Friday

    • 10.50pm: F2 Practice
    • 1pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice One (session starts 1.30pm)
    • 2:55pm: F2 Qualifying
    • 4:45pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Two (session starts 5pm)
    • 6:15pm: The F1 Show: Saudi Arabia

    Saturday

    • 1.15pm: Saudi Arabian GP Practice Three (session starts 1:30pm)
    • 3:05pm: F2 Sprint Race
    • 4pm: Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying build-up
    • 5pm: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Qualifying

    Sunday

    • 1:30pm: F2 Feature Race
    • 3.30pm: Grand Prix Sunday Saudi Arabian GP build-up
    • 5pm: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
    • 7pm: Chequered flag: Saudi Arabian GP Reaction

    Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 weather

    Formula One is set to return to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah street circuit this weekend
    According to the Formula 1 website, weather is expected to be sunny with light to moderate winds across the weekend. Here’s the entire forecast for the weekend…

    Friday - FP1 and FP2 weather

    • Conditions: Sunny and dry with light to moderate north-westerly seabreeze with gusts of up to 35kph in the afternoon. 
    • FP1: 26°C 
    • FP2: 23°C
    • Chance of rain: 0%
    Saturday - FP3 and qualifying weather

    • Conditions: Sunny and dry all day. Light to moderate north-westerly sea breeze with gusts of up to 30kph in the afternoon. 
    • FP3: 27°C 
    • Q: 25°C
    • Chance of rain: 0%

    Sunday - Race weather

    Weather for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix is expected to be hot but windy
    • Conditions: Sunny all day. Light to moderate north-westerly sea breeze with gusts of up to 30kph in the afternoon. 
    • Race: 25°C
    • Chance of rain: 0%

     Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023: Previous F1 winners 

    This weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be just the third time drivers have raced at the Jeddah-Corniche Circuit. The two previous winners were:

    • 2022: Max Vertappen (Red Bull)
    • 2021: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
    How to watch Formula One Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023

    Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 will air live from 5pm on Sky Sports F1. You can get Sky Sports F1 via the Sky website.

    If you’re unable to watch the race on Sky Sports F1, you can catch the highlights of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying session and race on Channel 4. Qualifying highlights air at 8:50pm on Saturday (March 18) and race highlights air at 10:15pm on Sunday (March 19).

    Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are hoping for a better race after a disappointing first round
    More information can be found via the Channel 4 website.

