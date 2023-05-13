It’s official – the grand final of Eurovision 2023 is finally here and acts are singing for the ultimate prize tonight (May 13). Many fans look forward to the date, only for it to go by too quickly – but thankfully Junior Eurovision will take place later this year.

With the UK hosting Eurovision for the first time since 1998, diehard fans will be eager to know when the Junior Eurovision competition takes place. The show, which sees kids represent their country for the song contest, takes place every year.

While the official Eurovision show is being hosted in Liverpool this year, Junior Eurovision won’t be hosted by the UK. The show also takes place in a different season compared to the adult version.

Instead, later this year, Junior Eurovision will take place in France. The 2023 Junior Eurovision will follow the success of Lissandro with the track “Oh Maman!” which won Junior Eurovision 2022.

But when and where exactly in France will Junior Eurovision 2023 take place? We’ve put together the official date and venue of the competition.

When is Junior Eurovision 2023

