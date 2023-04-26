The King and Queen will visit Liverpool today, April 26, just weeks ahead of the coronation on May 6. During their visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla will receive a tour around the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool and meet the UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller as well as hosts Rylan Clark, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Scott Mills.

While at the arena, King Charles III will officially turn the lights on to reveal what the Eurovision Song Contest stage will look like. The stage design is intended to give the impression of the contest "opening its arms to Ukraine", organisers have said.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won last year’s Eurovision but the country was deemed unable to host due to the ongoing Russian invasion. With Sam Ryder coming in second, the UK were handed hosting duties.

As part of their visit to the city the King and Queen Consort will also visit Liverpool Central Library to officially mark its twinning with Ukraine’s first public library, the Regional Scientific Library in Odesa.

While touring the library, King Charles will meet Ukrainian refugees and their host families who have been supported by The Prince’s Trust while Camilla meets young people as part of a story telling session. The pair will then together meet members of the Ukrainian Community in Liverpool and their host families.

Camilla and Charles during a recent visit to Ireland

