Ticketmaster has crashed for many after Eurovision fans rushed to the site to purchase tickets for the event which is scheduled to take place in Liverpool in May. Eurovision tickets went live at midday, however, Ticketmaster was experiencing outages as fans swarmed to the ticket selling site from 11am.

Eager fans have taken to social media platform Twitter to share their fury after they were greeted with an error message which read: “500 internal server error”.One Eurovision fan tweeted:"Seems like I’m not the only one facing a 500 Internal Server Error when aiming for #Eurovision tickets. Godspeed to all tho!"

Another said: "Not ticketmaster crashing 1 min before eurovision tickets go on sale omg."

Ticketmaster has crashed as Eurovision fans flock to the site to get tickets

Tickets are available for nine Eurovision shows that are set to take place soon, including previews for the semi-finals, and the grand final itself, which will be watched by millions across Europe as the show unfolds at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena. Ticket prices range from £30 to £290 for the semi-finals and £80 to £390 for the grand finale.