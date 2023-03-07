This week’s edition of the Martin Lewis Money Show will focus on upcoming changes to energy bills from April. Currently, energy bills are to increase by around £500 despite Ofgem lowering the price cap.

However, it is expected that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will extend the current energy price guarantee of £2,500 to July. He is rumoured to make the announcement in the upcoming spring budget, which will take place on March 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a tweet, Martin Lewis said: “Tmrw’s @itvMLshow is on energy bills incl April changes. Energy Sec of State @grantshapps has kindly just agreed to come on the show live to take questions. So if uv Qs on domestic energy bills for me or him, ask by reply using #MartinLewis or email via [email protected] .”

The energy secretary encouraged his followers to tune into the programme by tweeting: “’ll be coming to you live tonight on the @ITVMLshow from 8pm – talking all things energy, including what we’re doing to help with your bills. Get your questions in and tune in!”

Most Popular

Energy secretary Grant Shapps is set to appear on the Martin Lewis Money Show

How to watch the Martin Lewis Money Show

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad