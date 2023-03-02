A Bullmastiff Staffordshire Terrier, who will be familiar to fans of EastEnders, is in need of urgent treatment - and will die if he doesn’t get it. The dog, known as Bronson on the show, last appeared in Albert Square in 2021.

Fans of the soap were left emotional when Bronson was put to sleep after reaching old age. He was the pet of TV family the Taylors and made appearances since they first moved to Walford in 2017.

However, in real life, Bronson, whose real name is Cyprus, is now in need of life saving treatment. The dog’s owners will need to find £20,000 to cover the cost.

Cyprus’ owner has started an online fundraiser to help in collecting the much needed funds. The treatment will include surgery to remove a brain tumour.

Caroline said: "Cy’ has touched many hearts in his life playing bullseye on stage in Oliver then taking himself to the big screen becoming Bronson in EastEnders, making us all so very proud. He however sadly suffered a seizure last June followed by more this month prompting me to have tests done including a brain mri which has heartbreakingly revealed a tumour."

“I hate asking for help, never have before, but have exhausted all my funds on tests so far. I’m not prepared to just give up on him, he’s my world, any help any share would mean so so much.”

Bronson with Bailey Baker (played by Kara-Leah Fernandes) (Photo: BBC)