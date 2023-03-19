Duran Duran to reform with terminally-ill guitarist Andy Taylor to create new album

1980s music icons Duran Duran are to reunite as they create a brand new album. The band’s reunion is said to include guitarist Andy Taylor who is terminally ill with cancer.

The reunion comes afterTaylor left the band back in 2006. In November last year, shortly before the band was inducted into the music Hall of Fame, the 62-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer and that he’d had it for the last five years.

Speaking at a charity event in LA, bassist John Taylor said: “When he dropped the bomb two days before the Hall of Fame, it was really shocking and terribly sad. We’re working on an album right now that is going to be coming out at the end of the year and he’s playing guitar.

“Had he come to LA and just gone on the TV show, we probably wouldn’t have even thought about it. That [the album] happened as a result of this. There’s a lot of cover songs on the album, songs meaningful to us when we were kids. So having him be a part of that project is great.”

(L to R) Roger Taylor, Andy Taylor, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran in 2005

The album will be the band’s first in two years. It will also be the first album to feature Taylor in nearly two decades.

