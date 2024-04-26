Drug dealing gangs turn wealthy village with Shakespeare heritage building into anti-social behaviour hotspot
The video shows what it’s like on a leafy suburban street which has become a hotspot for drug dealing and yobbish behaviour. Residents say teen yobs throw stones at their windows, in the once peaceful street where house prices average £406,000. Elderly residents report seeing cars full of big men coming and going at all hours of the day and night - just a few feet away from a famous cottage once owned by William Shakespeare’s wife. One lady said the problems started when a housing association took over a few properties and became occupied by county lines drug dealers.
The video report explains that armed police raids have become a weekly occurrence, and young children have to walk past a known drug den to get to school. A spokesperson for Orbit housing, which owns several properties on the road, said: "We do not condone anti-social behaviour in any of our properties and understand the negative impact these issues have on other residents. We're working closely with the local authority and police to take appropriate action including pursuing legal action for breach of tenancy.”
Crime figures show there were 89 crimes in the area in February, including 20 for anti-social behaviour and 35 for violence and sexual offences. Sergeant Clair Price of Warwickshire Police said: "While we cannot comment on individual cases, we welcome reports of suspicious activity and officers across the county regularly take action based on these reports."
