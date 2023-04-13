Disneyland Paris has confirmed that its Pride event will return in 2023. Friends, family, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies are invited to join the third annual Pride event to take place at which will feature international talent like multi-platinum selling singer Calum Scott and more.

During the Disney Colourful Pride Parade guests will sing and dance to their heart’s content as Disney Characters dressed in rainbow colours glide past on their sparkling vehicles. They will be followed by Disneyland Paris cast members, dancing to the rhythm of the music, while dressed in festive rainbow t-shirts. Disney characters will also join guests throughout this magical celebration in their outfits specially designed for the occasion.

Fans looking for a unique souvenir of this unforgettable evening, guests will find plenty of other surprises in the Park stores, including a range of colourful, festive merchandise items. For this year’s edition, bring home an exclusive Disneyland Paris Pride t-shirt or a new popcorn bucket.

This year, guests will get down on the dance floor thanks to an incredible pop line up featuring Calum Scott, who is best known for the critically acclaimed release of his albums Bridges in 2022 and 2018 debut, Only Human which landed at No.1 in over 20 countries around the world.

Scott will be joined by Jenifer who is the very first winner of French series “Star Academy” is known for her heartfelt honesty and participation in social causes. Christophe Willem has also been confirmed who is best known for winning French TV talent show, Nouvelle Star (“New Star”) in 2006 and releasing hits like Jacques a dit (“Jacques said”) or Double Je (“Double Me”). Bianca Costa will also be performing at the event. Costa has made a name for herself in France with her refreshing mix of Baile funk, bossa nova, and French urban pop

So, how can you get tickets to Disneyland Paris Pride? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Disneyland Paris Pride?

Disneyland Paris Pride will take place on 17 June 2023, from 8pm to 2am, immersing guests in a festive and colourful atmosphere with exciting entertainment, a unique live concert in the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park with talented artists, and access to select attractions.

How to get tickets Disneyland Paris Pride

Tickets for the Disneyland Paris Pride party are sold separately. Access to the Disneyland Paris Pride party is not included with regular Disney Park Tickets or Disney Hotel and Park Ticket packages. Tickets can be purchased via the official Disneyland Paris website .

Ticket prices are: