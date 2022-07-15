Deliveroo is giving away thousands of free ice cream tubs this weekend

8,000 tubs of Jude’s Ice Cream are up for grabs across Saturday and Sunday (Photo: Deliveroo)

Deliveroo is giving away thousands of free ice cream tubs to customers across the UK this weekend, just in time for temperatures to get even hotter.

A total of 8,000 tubs of Jude’s Ice Cream are up for grabs across Saturday and Sunday when customers order from participating Edition sites.

The freebie comes in celebration of World Ice Cream day on 17 July and is available with no minimum spend required.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How can I get a free ice cream?

Customers who order from any of 10 participating Deliveroo Editions locations across the UK will get a free 460ml tub of Jude’s Ice Cream with their takeaway order, which is usually worth £4.

A range of flavours are available to choose from, including:

- Sticky Toffee Pudding

- Creamy caramel ice cream with a mischievous Sticky Toffee Pudding toffee swirl

- Gooey Chocolate Brownie

- Rich chocolate ice cream with a rippled with chocolate sauce & gooey brownie pieces

Arabella Jenkins at Deliveroo said: “Last year, we saw a whopping 115.2% increase in ice cream orders across Deliveroo on World Ice Cream Day.

“To celebrate, this year we’ve teamed up with the legendary Jude’s Ice Cream to reward our loyal customers and help quench their dessert cravings by delivering tubs of free ice cream - direct to their doors in as little as 20 minutes!”

A spokesperson for Jude’s Ice Cream added: “‘We are excited to bring some ice cream joy and delight to Deliveroo customers this National Ice Cream Day.

“Gooey Chocolate Brownie and Sticky Toffee Pudding are both decadently indulgent, deliciously creamy, and like all our ice cream they’re made with the lowest possible carbon footprint to take care of the planet.”

A range of ice cream flavours are available (Photo: Deliveroo)

Which locations can I order from?

The participating restaurants to order from for a free tub of Jude’s Ice Cream will be marked on the Deliveroo app as ‘Editions’ and include the following ten locations:

- Battersea York Road

- Brent Cross

- Acton

- Whitechapel

- Cambridge

- Bristol

- Dulwich

- Reading

- Wandsworth