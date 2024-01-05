Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Actor David Soul, best known for his role in the television series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80. His death was confirmed by his wife, Helen Snell said in a statement.

She said in the statement: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family. He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend. His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Soul, renowned for his portrayal of Detective Dave Starsky alongside Paul Michael Glaser in the 1970s American TV series, also gained recognition for his roles in Here Come The Brides, Magnum Force, and The Yellow Rose. In 2004, he and Glaser reprised their iconic characters in the remake Starsky & Hutch, featuring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

David Solberg, born in Chicago on August 28, 1943, and raised between South Dakota and post-World War II Berlin, is the son of Dr Richard Solberg, who was a history and political science professor and an ordained minister. The family moved to Berlin, where Dr Solberg served as a religious affairs adviser to the US high commission.

Starsky & Hutch television series actor David Soul has died

Originally starting his career as a musician, Soul performed on The Merv Griffin show and appeared in the 1960s dolphin series Flipper. His acting credits include Star Trek, Here Come The Brides, Perry Mason, and Johnny Got His Gun throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Soul's breakthrough came as Officer John Davis in Clint Eastwood's Magnum Force, a police drama about Inspector Harold Callahan, leading to his notable role in Starsky & Hutch from 1974 to 1979.

