The much loved Daisy Jones and The Six has been brought to life in the Amazon Prime adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel. Fans all over the world have fallen in love with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin’s portrayal of Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne, and have left fans asking the same question.

The story follows the meteoric rise and legacy of the band twenty years after their turbulent and short lived time as a band. The band famously only ever released one album, the making of which is documented in the novel and the new series. A similar reputation follows Fleetwood Mac’s most famous album Rumours, which band member Mick Fleetwood once said “almost killed [them].”

So far, eight out of ten episodes have debuted on Amazon Prime, and stolen the hearts of millions pleasing new fans and old. The show was produced by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine after Witherspoon fell in love with the book by Reid.

So, is Daisy Jones and the Six based on a true story? Here’s everything you need to know.

Is Daisy Jones and the Six based on a true story?

While there may be an official Daisy Jones and The Six album ‘Aurora’ which has dominated the charts, the band itself is entirely fictional.

However, the show is heavily influenced by bands like Fleetwood Mac that famously saw Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks publicly struggle with their romantic relationship while being in a band.

The author, Taylor Jenkins Reid, has spoken about who the story is based on or which band inspired her most to which she has always said the band was not directly based on any specific musical group stating that she pulled inspiration from the 1970’s music scene as a whole. However, fans of the book, and the show, are agreed that Daisy Jones and the Six is basically Fleetwood Mac.

Reid has never shied away from the Fleetwood Mac similarities, having said : “Stevie sung ‘Silver Springs’ like a woman scorned, holding that microphone like a weapon, drilling holes into Lindsey’s head with her eyes as she sang that her voice would haunt him.” That “Silver Springs” energy spins in the Daisy Jones & the Six universe with original songs like “Regret Me” and “Look at Us Now (Honeycomb).”

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, singing into a shared microphone (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

The influences of Stevie Nicks in the character of Daisy Jones are very easy to see in the book and in Riley Keough’s portrayal of the character, from the perfect 70’s outfits to her singing voice.

However, this is far from a biography for Fleetwood Mac and very much follows its own story outside of the similarities.

How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six

Prime Video has released the first six episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with another two coming on March 17. The final two episodes of the series will be released on March 24.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Daisy Jones & The Six, performing in a style reminiscent of Stevie Nicks (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first six episodes. The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.