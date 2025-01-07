Countdown to tax deadline: 5.4 million yet to file their Self Assessment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With just 24 days left until the 31 January deadline, HMRC has announced that 5.4 million taxpayers still need to file their Self Assessment tax returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss the deadline, and you could face an instant £100 fine—even if you have no tax to pay. Worse still, daily penalties kick in after three months, so it’s crucial to act now.

While thousands of taxpayers have already completed their tax return—38,000 filed on 31st December alone—you still have time to file correctly and avoid fines. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, Crunch can help you get it sorted fast and stress-free.

Do you need to file a tax return?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filing your Self Assessment

Not sure if you need to file? You may be required to complete a Self Assessment if:

You became self-employed and earned more than £1,000.

You earned under £1,000 but want to voluntarily pay Class 2 National Insurance Contributions to protect your State Pension.

You’re a new partner in a business partnership.

You received income over £150,000 from PAYE.

You or your partner earn over £50,000 and need to pay the High Income Child Benefit Charge.

The cost of missing the deadline

Leaving it too late could be expensive. If you miss the 31 January deadline, you could face:

An immediate £100 fine once the deadline passes.

Daily £10 penalties starting three months after the deadline (up to £900).

A further 5% penalty on tax due or £300 (whichever is greater) after six months.

Another 5% or £300 penalty after 12 months.

Late payments also attract interest, so any unpaid tax after the deadline becomes even more costly.

Need help filing your Self Assessment tax return?

As online accountants, we make filing your Self Assessment easy, accurate and cost-effective.

Here’s what you get with Crunch:

Expert help at every step – Experts are there at every step to make sure you’re filing correctly.

Stress-free filing – No more confusion over what to include or how to calculate payments—we handle it for you.

Trusted by thousands – With years of experience supporting freelancers, contractors, and small business owners, Crunch is a name you can rely on.

Quick and convenient – Our easy-to-use platform and expert support mean you can file your return quickly and get back to what you do best.

Save on your tax bill – Accounting costs are tax-deductible, meaning that by using an accountant, you not only get professional help but also reduce your tax bill instantly. It’s a smart move that pays off in more ways than one!

Don’t risk penalties—file your tax return with Crunch today. Visit Crunch.co.uk and let us handle your Self Assessment!