Council apologises for ‘error’ and ‘upset’ after entire car park of vehicles wrongfully ticketed

A council has apologised for any ‘upset’ caused after a traffic warden handed out parking tickets to every vehicle in a car park. The council has said the tickets should not have been issued and it has taken the step to reverse all PCNs issued on Monday.

The vehicles were parked at the Duke Street car park in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire when a fellow driver snapped an eye-catching photo of the scene. The photo, published to Reddit, shows rows and rows of cars with yellow tickets attached to their windscreens.

It is understood Buckinghamshire Council had put up a small sign stating that the car park was closed for “relining” but the local authority has admitted only a small number of parking bays should have been closed.

Councillor Steven Broadbent, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Transport said: “We want to apologise to the people who parked at Railway Place and Duke Street car parks in High Wycombe this week and who received parking tickets during a closure of the car park.

“Whilst we do enforce parking across the county, these tickets should not have been issued and we will be reversing the parking tickets (PCNs) to everyone who received them.”

He continued: “Only a small number of parking bays should have been closed to install the brand new EV charging bays rather than the whole car park and we did not give our customers enough notice of this action. We are sorry for any inconvenience and upset caused.

