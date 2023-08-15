Much-needed financial help is on the way for low-income UK households as the cost of living crisis continues to bite. With council tax and water bills having increased in April and energy bills still at high rates, many households are feeling the squeeze as we head into autumn.

A string of new cost of living payments are due across 2023/24, with the first instalment of £301 landing in bank accounts earlier this year. But when can those eligible expect the second cash boost?

Here’s everything you need to know including schedule, dates and the full list of support currently available from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) .

When was the first cost of living payment?

The first cost of living payment was rolled out to people on means-tested benefits between April 25 and May 17 2023 in an instalment of £301. The cost of living payment schedule 2023/24 is as follows:

£301 paid between 25 April 2023 and 17 May 2023 for most people on DWP benefits

£301 paid between May 2 and 9 2023 for most people on tax credits and no other low income benefits

£300 paid during autumn 2023 for most people

£299 paid during spring 2024 for most people

Just like last year’s cost of living payments, the schedule is slightly different for people who qualify solely through the receipt of Tax Credits from the HMRC , rather than low-income benefits.

The next cost of living payments will be paid in autumn 2023 and spring 2024.

When will the next cost of living payment be paid?

The second and third instalments of the £900 payment will be of £300 in autumn 2023 and £299 during spring 2024. The reason the instalments are a slightly different amount each time to make it easier for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HMRC to track which grants people have received and in order to minimise fraud or scam risks.

The Government is yet to issue the precise dates for the next cost of living payments. However, it has advised the next grant will be paid in autumn 2023 “for most people” and the final payment is due in spring 2023.

You do need to apply for the payment or do anything in order to receive it as it will be sent out directly to recepients who are eligible. The payment, which is tax-free and does not have any impact on your existing benefits, should show up on your bank statement as “DWP COL” or “DWP COLP”.

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment?

You are eligible for the £900 cost of living payment if you are claiming the following benefits:

Universal credit

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income support

Pension credit

Working tax credit

Child tax credit

The assessment period for these payments ran from January 26 to February 25 2023. The Government advises that if your benefit was reduced to £0 during this period, also known as a “nil award”, you will not be eligible for the cost of living payment.

What other cost of living support is there?

The Government is issuing further support as well as the £900 cost of living payment to eligible people this year. This includes a payment worth £150 for people with disabilities and £300 for pensioner in 2023.

It means that some people will receive support of up to £1,350. If you claim any of the following, you should be eligible for the £150 disability payment:

disability living allowance

personal independence payment

attendance allowance

Scottish disability benefits

Armed Forces independence payment

constant attendance allowance

war pension mobility supplement

The Government has said that most of the people eligible for the £150 cost of living payment received the money automatically between June 20 and July 4. It added: “Your payment might come later, for example if you’re awarded a qualifying benefit at a later date or you change the account your benefit is paid into. You will still be paid the cost of living payment automatically.”

Low-income households are also being encouraged to contact their local council to see what support is available through the Household Support Fund . Mel Stride , secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “These payments will give a financial boost to more than 8 million households as we continue to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable, while the best way we can protect people from high costs is to halve inflation by the end of this year.”