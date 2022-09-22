New research has revealed the current cost of living crisis is stopping more than half of homeowners from making home improvements.

Property maintenance solution provider, Help me Fix , has calculated around 52% of homeowners are no longer hiring skilled professionals to carry out work.

It’s also been reported that 49% will be spending less on their own DIY endeavours; yet another impact of the ongoing crisis.

Ettan Bazil, CEO and Founder of Help me Fix, said: “It’s an incredibly difficult time for UK households and so it’s understandable that many of us simply don’t have the disposable income to splash on home improvements or maintenance tasks.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Of course, some jobs are more pressing than others, particularly with winter approaching, which leaves those in need between a rock and a hard place.

“It’s likely that we will see the vast majority sit tight until the wider cost of living is under control. This will undoubtedly have an impact on the wider home improvement sector and its forecast growth.”

DIY items on offer in B&M.

Of those surveyed as Help me Fix carried out their research, 35% stated their home improvements are so urgent they need to be done by Christmas.

This leaves many families across the nation in a difficult position, but the advice is homeowners should turn to professionals wherever possible.

Ettan Bazil said: “When it comes to your own safety and the safety of those in your household, you should always instruct a trained professional if the job at hand is focussed around gas or electricity.”

The DIY struggles come as the UK faces one of its worst-ever cost of living crises, with the price of food, electricity, water and gas all soaring.

Last week it was reported more than 140 different value range grocery items got more expensive at UK supermarkets in August – the highest number of rises to date.