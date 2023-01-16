Cleaning experts have issued a surprising warning telling people not to use bleach when cleaning their toilets, and most of their bathrooms. Experts have said that bleach can cause major negative effects when using it to clean your bathroom.

Most people will keep bleach in their bathroom, it’s a popular product known for its disinfecting and whitening abilities. However, it turns out that the product can cause serious damage to the likes of toilets, taps and vanities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Master Bathroom and Kitchens says that while using bleach is “quite popular and common products, they are extremely toxic and may not be quite as effective as we think. Regardless of your opinion of bleach and ammonia, these products are extremely toxic and can damage many of the surfaces in your bathroom.

They add: “It is thought that bleach is a wonder product for mould, although it does nothing but whiten mould spores, so you will find mould appear again in exactly the same place just a short time later. As for its disinfectant properties, for bleach to be effective, it needs to sit on the surface for at least 10 to 15 minutes exposing us to the fumes for a longer period of time.”

Most Popular

Toilet seats have been an indicator for how bleach can be damaging as they are made of plastic. Harsh chemicals will cause toilet seats to discolour and abrasive cleansers will scratch the surface not only causing damage but this will also create an area in which bacteria can latch onto.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what should you avoid cleaning with bleach? Here’s a list of some of the absolute nono’s when it comes to using the cleaning product.

Where you shouldn’t use bleach in your home

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Master Bathroom and Kitchens here are some of the place you definitely shouldn’t be using bleach in your home: