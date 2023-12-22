Christmas number one 2023: Wham! make triumphant chart return
The Christmas number one is a coveted spot to take, and has seen Wham! and Sam Ryder battle for the title this year.
The Christmas number one for 2023 has been announced, with Last Christmas by Wham! securing the top spot.
The festive track was originally released by George Michael and Andrew Ridgely duo Wham! back in 1984, and reached number two on the Official Christmas Singles Chart at the time.
However, the song has never lost its popularity, reaching number one in January 2021, December 2022, January 2023, and December 2023.
But until this year, Last Christmas had never reached the coveted spot of Christmas number one.
For the last five years, YouTuber LadBaby has dominated the Christmas number one spot, with his covers of Christmas hits, which were released to raise money for various causes and charities.
Last Christmas is one of the most beloved Christmas songs of all time, and has been covered many times over the years. Now, the original version by Wham! has finally made its way to the top of the Christmas charts!