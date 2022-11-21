As Christmas approaches and the cost of living crisis continues, Asda has launched a frozen low-cost Christmas dinner to help customers out this year. Asda shoppers will be able to bag a bargain and feed a family of five with all the trimmings for under £25.

By using Asda’s frozen Christmas dinner range , the designated Christmas host can feed five heads for just £21.48 which works out at just £4.40 per person. The range includes all the Christmas trimmings including a frozen turkey, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and more.

Asda Rewards App users will also earn £1.50 in their Rewards App cash pot, when they spend just £20 on selected frozen Christmas dinner essentials including Brussels Sprouts, British Turkey and Pigs in Blankets. Asda’s deal is currently believed to be the cheapest Christmas dinner on the market and 40p cheaper per head than the nearest competitor.

List of Asda frozen Christmas dinner items

