Cara Delevingne has responded to a social media backlash after an awkward encounter with Sky Sports presenter Martin Brundle at the Silverstone Grand Prix on Sunday. The model and actress, 30, has claimed she was “told to say no” to an interview with the former motosports driver, 64, during his iconic Grid Walk segment for Sky.

Brundle was presenting his pre-race grid walk at Silverstone which was filled with celebrities, many of which were attending the F1 event as guests of the teams. The Sky Sports presenter had already previously spoken to actress Florence Pugh, who waved the chequered flag at the end of Sunday’s event, and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before making his way over to the supermodel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Delevingne, a guest of the Alfa Romeo team, appeared to be avoiding any interviews. An Alfa Romeo team member appeared to tell Brundle not to talk to the model, with the former Formula One driver joking: “She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody has to talk on the grid. That’s the deal now, everybody talks on the grid.”

Brundle appeared to push through the crowds in hopes of talking to Delevingne where he asked: “Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1, good to see you on the grid.” The model appeared quickly to tell the presenter “no” before Brundle said: “Well the deal is everybody has to speak on the grid, but you know.”

Most Popular

The model eventually said that she couldn’t “hear anything” before Brundle gave up trying to talk to her, saying: “Ok, alright, well I’m sure that would have been extremely interesting.” Brundle has experienced many notable snubs on the grid before, including Brad Pitt and Megan Thee Stallion.

The snub has seen many taking to social media to express frustration at celebrities on the F1 grid ahead of the races. Adding their thoughts on the incident was Sky F1 presenter Karun Chandhok who tweeted: “I honestly think we should have a “chart of rudeness” in F1! Next time, take the grid passes from people who don’t care and give it to some deserving kids who will treasure the experience….”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Delevingne has divided opinions on social media with one user accusing Brunde of “just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.” The model replied to the tweet saying: “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides xxx” before confirming that an “F1 representative” had told her to say no.

The awkward encounter was quickly saved by Eurovision singer Sam Ryder who found Brundle in the crowd for a hug and chat about the event. Celebrities on the Formula 1 grid have become a dividing subject.

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle is known for his iconic grid walk interviews before Grand Prix races