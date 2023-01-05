As the bitterly and freezing cold wintery weather is set to continue, illnesses such as cold and flu become rampant with sufferers rushing to pharmacies to find their tried and trusted remedies. In what is worrying news for parents, the UK is currently amidst a worrying shortage of the medication.

Reportedly there has been a widespread lack of common medicines recently and it is not only Calpol that has been affected. Throat lozenges, cough mixtures and various painkillers have become hard to find.

Due to the skyrocketing demand for cold and flu medicine, customers are starting to worry about the emptying shelves at pharmacies. Queries surrounding a Lemsip shortage were raised in December, and now it seems Calpol is the latest to be affected.

A Somerset pharmacist is on record telling a national publication that the situation “has never been this bad.” Others have detailed how Calpol is “virtually non-existent” in some regions of the UK.

According to reports, pharmacy leaders blame a severe lack of planning from the government as the main reason behind the shortages. It comes at the time the UK Health Security Agency warns winter illnesses continue to circulate at “high levels.”

