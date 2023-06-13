Call the Midwife finally has an update on the upcoming thirteenth season. The team behind the beloved BBC One medical drama has officially begun working on the next instalment much to the relief of fans.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the show would return for a new series after they concluded their 12th season. At the time, director of BBC drama Piers Wenger said: "We are delighted to have secured the future of Call The Midwife, and look forward to enjoying more adventures for the inhabitants of Nonnatus House for years to come."

Now, producers revealed the cast have reunited as they prepare to shoot new episodes in a new social media post.The post was accompanied by a snap of the cast as they all smiled for the camera during their dinner.

The caption on the Facebook post read: "Since our tumultuous season 12 finished airing at the end of February, our intrepid team have been grabbing the chance to rest up, relax, or else fit in some quick theatrical work before filming commences again!

"But today marked an important celebration – our team gathered at a plush venue in the west end of London for their first get-together before the cameras roll again and the scripts drop through the doors. We hear the producers organised the team a wonderful meal - there were speeches, lots of laughter and many reunion hugs!"

Call the Midwife season 13 release date

Fans will know that every instalment of the show to date, excluding the tenth series, has arrived at the beginning of the year. So unless there are delays we could expect season 13 to arrive in January 2024 following the Christmas special. Though nothing regarding a release date has been confirmed as of yet.

Call the Midwife season 13 cast

Much like the release date nothing has been confirmed regarding the returning cast, and of course there are questions over whether some characters will return. Leonie Elliott’s character Lucille left half way through season 12 to travel to Jamaica after suffering a nervous breakdown. It’s unclear whether or not she will return.

Megan Cusack’s character Nancy was offered a new job at another hospital in the previous series though fans didn’t get to see her decision she seemed tempted to accept the offer to benefit her daughter Colette.

Additionally, Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) also didn’t return for season 12 and Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) left in the Christmas special, but executive producer Heidi Thomas did say that the door was open if either actor wishes to return.

Based on last season these are the characters fans can expect to see: