Brits have turned to a cuppa for these 20 reasons

By Astrid Cooper
Published 9th May 2024, 08:36 BST
The top 20 moments we turn to a cuppa include when solving a problem, settling down in front of the TV - and nursing a hangover.

Research of 2,000 adults discovered a cup of tea is often present as we progress throughout our day - from the moment we wake up to kick start the morning and after a stressful day, as well as after suffering a bereavement, following an argument and to cure a hangover.

Consuming an average of three cups a day, 64 per cent of tea drinkers think sipping on a brew can be a mindful moment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And getting a boost of positivity (32 per cent), clearing their mind (31 per cent) and a burst of motivation (21 per cent) are among the reasons for enjoying a cuppa.

The research was commissioned by PG Tips to mark the launch of its advert with Top Boy star Ashley Walters, Mercury Prize winning Ezra Collective and Oscar-winning director Sir Steve McQueen.

Ashley Walters, who overcomes self-doubt and finds inner courage over a cup of tea in the advert, said: “We’ve all grown up with tea being a big part of our lives, marking every occasion from starting the day to a family celebration.

"For me, enjoying a cuppa is an opportunity to pause, re-gather, re-energise and focus. We want to redefine the break as just that - a moment to notice your busy brain, to brew a cup of the good stuff, and from the first sip start to process, prioritise and mentally manage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ashley Walters says a cuppa is the perfect opportunity to pause, re-gather and re-focusAshley Walters says a cuppa is the perfect opportunity to pause, re-gather and re-focus
Ashley Walters says a cuppa is the perfect opportunity to pause, re-gather and re-focus

The perfect pick-me-up

The research revealed 42 per cent find themselves needing to take breaks to clear their head, with 32 per cent claiming a busy mind makes them struggle to unpick their issues.

As a result, 69 per cent of tea sippers find a cuppa is just what they need when they have a problem to solve.

With 22 per cent of these saying a brew allows them to figure out solutions as it gives them the capacity to think – a key factor to everyday progress.

Conducted via OnePoll, the poll also revealed 38 per cent opt for a cuppa to help regroup their thoughts, more than would reach for a coffee (32 per cent), turn to a friend (25 per cent) or journal (11 per cent) in the same scenario.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also emerged 48 per cent will feel refreshed post tea break, with 26 per cent feeling happy and 23 per cent uplifted.

A spokesperson for PG Tips added: “We would agree with the seven in 10 who say tea is just what you need when you have to take some time out to solve a problem – in fact, a cup of tea brings a moment to pause with a fresh perspective.

“Above all, it’s about community and connecting with those around you.”

Top 20 occasions Brits turn to a cup of tea

  1. To unwind
  2. To warm up
  3. When settling down to watch TV
  4. To wake up in the morning
  5. After a stressful day
  6. To calm nerves
  7. When attempting to focus
  8. For an energy boost
  9. After receiving some bad news
  10. To solve a problem
  11. Before going to bed
  12. When trying to kill time
  13. When studying
  14. After suffering a bereavement
  15. When having a difficult conversation with someone
  16. To remind yourself of home when you are away
  17. To help cure a hangover
  18. When feeling confused
  19. After a confrontation at work
  20. After an argument with a loved one
Related topics:TeaTVMindTop BoySolutions

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.